Fulham charged by FA for failing to control players against Bristol City

Fulham have been charged with failing to control their players in the wake of unsavoury incidents at the end of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City.

With the Cottagers chasing an equaliser in the dying stages, a number of players swarmed around referee Jeremy Simpson after he did not award a penalty for Callum O'Dowda's challenge on Neeskens Kebano.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that it has charged Fulham with a breach of rule E20, stating that "it is alleged that Fulham FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 93rd minute" of the Championship game against the Robins.

The Cottagers have been given until Friday to respond to the charge.