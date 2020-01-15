Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic suffers ligament injury

Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a spell on the sidelines

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be sidelined for up to three weeks with an ankle ligament injury.

Mitrovic, who has scored 26 goals this season, limped out of the Cottagers' 1-0 win at Hull on Saturday, and scans have subsequently confirmed the extent of the problem.

Mitrovic is the joint top scorer in the Championship with 18 goals

The Serbia international is now poised to miss at least the next three matches, including Fulham's FA Cup fourth-round trip to holders Manchester City.

Parker said: "It's not ideal when your leading goalscorer gets injured. He's tweaked his ankle ligaments.

"When you start seeing your key players being injured, it's not nice, but that's what you have a squad for. When it initially happened we were nervous, and he left the stadium in a boot.

"But since then he's had a scan and we're hoping he'll be all right in the next two or three weeks.

"Mitro's a player who has had very few injuries and he's quite robust."

Fulham are fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind the automatic promotion places.

Parker's team will continue their bid for promotion on Friday night at home to Middlesbrough - live on Sky Sports Football.