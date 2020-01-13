Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Ian Holloway, latest EFL transfer news, weekend review

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we look back on all the weekend's action, the latest deals done in the Football League, Ian Holloway joins us to discuss his new job at Grimsby and Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard takes the Ten To Tackle challenge.

On this week's episode, we look back on the weekend's action after another stumble from the leading Championship pair of West Brom and Leeds, and ask whether Brentford or anyone else can catch them, then the bottom of the table, especially looking at a difficult period for Huddersfield and Luton.

Attention then turns to League One and Sunderland's return to form as they thrashed Wycombe, some of the most interesting deals done so far in the EFL and Southend's troubles. Then it's League Two and the continuation of the Eoin Doyle, saga as he returned to Bradford after his loan spell at Swindon, and a round-up of all the other action.

The legend that is Ian Holloway then joins us on the phone to chat about his new job at Grimsby, while Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard takes the Ten To Tackle challenge. And we round things off with the WhoScored.com Performers of the Week.

