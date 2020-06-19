Fulham youngster Matt O'Riley to leave club amid Championship, Dutch and Belgian interest

Matt O'Riley is set to leave Fulham on July 1 after rejecting a new contract offer.

The 19-year-old England youth international was offered a three-year, first-team deal plus the option of a fourth but has turned it down.

He wants more regular football and a number of clubs in the Championship, as well as others from the Netherlands and Belgium, are said to be keen to sign him.

The midfielder has been with the Whites for 11 years and has been considered one of their brightest academy prospects - so the club would be due compensation from his next club.

Manager Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday that all but one of their out-of-contact players had agreed to stay at least until the end of the season, as well as loanees Anthony Knockaert, Harry Arter and Harrison Reed.

"Regarding the players out of contract, there has only been an issue with one young player, who we have not come to a conclusion with," he said.

"Everyone else is here for the remaining nine games and it's all hands to the pump. "It's very important to have kept hold of the loan players.

"Contracts-wise it's pleasing to know we are in a situation we can use everyone. It's nine games in 30-odd days and we are going to need the depth of the squad to get through this run."