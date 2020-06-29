Aleksandar Mitrovic banned for three Fulham games following incident against Leeds

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given a three-game suspension following an incident against Leeds on Saturday.

Mitrovic appeared to strike Leeds defender Ben White with his elbow during the opening stages of Fulham's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.

The incident was not seen by referee Tony Harrington and so it has been looked at retrospectively.

The Serbia international has admitted to the charges, and his three-match ban will take immediate effect.

Mitrovic will now miss Fulham's Championship fixtures against QPR, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

Fulham have failed to score a goal and have lost both of their games since the Championship restart to promotion rivals Brentford and Leeds.

Scott Parker's side are fifth - just behind Forest on goal difference - but with a number of teams making a late push for the play-off positions, the Fulham boss will be aware that they will need to improve their form if they are to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Mitrovic is currently the Championship's joint top-scorer alongside Brentford's Ollie Watkins with 23 goals so far this season.

The 25-year-old will undoubtedly be a huge miss for Fulham as they are now forced to look towards others to find the back of the net.

Captain Tom Cairney is the club's second-highest scorer with eight goals from midfield.