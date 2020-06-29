Angel Gomes set to leave Man Utd when contract expires

0:16 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Angel Gomes is set to leave the club when his contract expires on Tuesday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Angel Gomes is set to leave the club when his contract expires on Tuesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Gomes is yet to sign a contract extension and looks set to leave Manchester United.

The highly-rated 19-year-old came through United's academy and made his debut aged 16 in May 2017, becoming the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to feature for the first team.

However, contract talks between Gomes and the club reached a roadblock, with Solskjaer now expecting the United midfielder to leave when his contract expires on Tuesday.

When asked if Gomes would be leaving the club, Solskjaer responded: "I've not heard from him last night or this morning so it seems like they haven't managed to agree anything.

"The answer is probably short - yes."

Gomes has appeared twice off the bench in the Premier League this season, while starting three times in the Europa League.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes and the emergence of fellow academy graduate Mason Greenwood has limited Gomes' first-team opportunities, and it now seems he will leave the club this summer.

Solskjaer demands focus ahead of 'exciting' run-in

Wolves' win over Aston Villa on Saturday meant they leapfrogged United into fifth, although Solskjaer's side have a game in hand.

They are currently five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea but, with fifth place currently good enough for Champions League qualification due to Manchester City's ban from Europe, United look in a reasonable position with seven games remaining.

However, Solskjaer has acknowledged their competition for a European place and demands that his players concentrate on one game at a time, starting with their trip to Brighton on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

"There's many teams in that battle for third and fourth. You've got Leicester, Chelsea and us, and you've got Wolves doing really well.

"I'm sure Tottenham, Arsenal and Sheffield United will want to put a run together and challenge," Solskjaer said.

He added: "Every year that you're in the Champions League is a great experience and for the players it's a step forward playing against the best.

"That's what we're striving to do and to get to, as well as winning trophies. To get there, we need to focus on one game at a time because there are many teams just above us and just below us that want that place.

"We don't want to get distracted by looking too far ahead, we need to go one game at a time."