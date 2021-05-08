Scott Parker: Fulham manager says he is not 'mad or deluded' for believing club can avoid Premier League relegation

Fulham host Burnley live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Monday; kick-off 8pm; victory for Burnley at Craven Cottage would secure their safety at Fulham's expense

By PA Media

Saturday 8 May 2021 10:40, UK

PA - Scott Parker
Image: Scott Parker insists his belief in Fulham's ability to survive has not waned

Scott Parker claims he is not "mad or deluded in any way" for insisting his belief in Fulham's ability to remain in the top flight has not waned.

Fulham are nine points from safety with only 12 points available from the remaining four matches of the season.

Burnley sit one place above Fulham in the table, and a win for Sean Dyche's side would secure their place in next season's Premier League while confirming relegation for their opponents.

Fulham
Burnley

Monday 10th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Fulham host Burnley on Monday, live on Sky Sports, and Parker accepted his side's fate was out of their hands.

"My own belief is not waning, at this present moment in time no definitely not because at this moment there's four games left," the Fulham manager said.

Trending

"Of course I do keep saying that, (but) I'm not mad or deluded in any way and I understand the predicament we're in and I understand how difficult that challenge is, but at this moment, it's still a challenge, it's still there.

"Is it in our hands? No, but what is in our hands is the next four games and can we win four? That's the aim. But in the real, real short term we need to win on Monday night.

Also See:

PA - Scott Parker
Image: Parker is refusing to look beyond Monday's match with Burnley

"After Monday, if we don't win that then my belief or where I see it is going to be very, very different. Of course it is.

"But over the course of the season I always looked at a team that have been competitive, I've always looked at a team indifferent at times and inconsistent and of course that's why we are where we are, but it's certainly a team that can win games and that's what we need to start on Monday night.

"That's the main focus from me, I'm not willing to indulge or look at anything different other than that at this present moment in time, and that may change in the future or in the near future, but at the moment that's not the case."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports