Fulham vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Burnley in the Premier League.

Team news

Fulham could be without midfielder Harrison Reed for the visit of Burnley on Monday.

Reed, who has been likened to manager Scott Parker for his role in the team, took part in light training for the first time since a knock and will need to be assessed over the weekend before a decision is made over his inclusion.

Captain Tom Cairney, who has not featured since December, is edging closer to a return and has been training with the team, although the manager admitted he was "nervous" over rushing back the 30-year-old.

Image: Striker Chris Wood has been declared fir for Burnley

Chris Wood will be available for Burnley.

The Clarets' 11-goal top scorer was withdrawn late on in Monday night's 2-1 defeat against West Ham with a dead leg but Sean Dyche confirmed the New Zealand striker will be fit to start at Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is expected to be in contention despite a knock that might need treatment at some stage going forwards but winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long remain on the sidelines.

Relegation permutations West Brom will be relegated if they lose. Also down if they draw and Newcastle & Burnley avoid defeat. Also down with a win if Palace avoid defeat and Brighton, Southampton, Burnley & Newcastle all win.

Fulham will be relegated if they lose & Newcastle avoid defeat.

How to follow

Fulham

Burnley Monday 10th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

These are matches that a Sean Dyche-managed team just don't lose. When a result is needed, Burnley deliver.

Fulham will play the prettier football, rack up the shots count and please Scott Parker with their attitude but ultimately Burnley will make the big moments in the match go in their favour.

There will be no risks taken in this one, especially against a team that could just haul Burnley back into the relegation melting pot. A point will do nicely for the visitors.

Fulham's potential route to goal could come down their left channel with the Antonee Robinson. He has been very unfortunate to be playing in a side who don't finish their chances as his build-up play from wide areas is impressive. From 26 chances created for his team-mates this season, he has yet to register an assist. Only two players (Luke Ayling and Ivan Cavalerio) have created more without producing an assist in the Premier League. One is due before the end of the season and it may come here against a Burnley side that do force teams to play wide and deliver into their box.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Antonee Robinson to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Fulham have won eight of their last nine home league meetings with Burnley, with the only blip in that run a 2-3 loss in March 2016 in the Championship.

Burnley have won just one of their five Premier League meetings with Fulham (D2 L2), losing both visits to Craven Cottage by an aggregate score of 7-2.

Burnley beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup earlier this season - the last time the Clarets won two away games against the same side in a season was vs Blackpool in 1992-93.

Since winning 1-0 at Liverpool to go level on points with Brighton in 17th, Fulham have picked up just one point from their last 18 available in the Premier League (W0 D1 L5) and are on the brink of relegation back to the Championship.

Burnley won 4-0 at Wolves in their last away league game and are looking for back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since July 2020. The Clarets have scored 12 goals in their last six away league games (2 per game), as many as they had in their previous 18 outside of Turf Moor (0.7 per game).

Fulham have scored just nine goals in their 17 Premier League home games this season, netting more than once on just two occasions. No English top-flight team has ever failed to reach double figures for home goals in a single campaign before.

Burnley have lost four of their last five Premier League games (W1), more than they had in their previous 12 in the competition (W4 D5 L3). The Clarets have opened the scoring in three of their four defeats in this run, including last time out against West Ham.

