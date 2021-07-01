Fulham appoint Marco Silva as head coach on three-year contract

Fulham have appointed Marco Silva as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

Former Hull, Watford and Everton boss Silva, 43, has signed a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage on Monday to become Bournemouth manager.

"I'm really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club," said Silva, who will be assisted by Fulham legend Luis Boa Morte.

"I want to thank the owner, Mr Khan, Tony Khan and the entire football structure of Fulham Football Club, for the trust shown in us.

"I'm excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season."

Silva has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in December 2019. While at Goodison, he guided the Toffees to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in his first season, but was dismissed following a 5-2 defeat by local rivals Liverpool.

Silva's first job in England was at Hull, where he took over in January 2017, but after the club were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship the Portuguese manager resigned.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said: "I met Marco Silva in Portugal last week and was inspired. Marco's body of work in football was evident, but listening to him break down in detail his experiences at each of his stops as a head coach was thoroughly impressive.

"Marco also came prepared, with a full understanding of the players we have and ideas on how we can move forward this season. I loved his energy and optimism, and I'm confident Marco Silva is the right choice to lead Fulham Football Club as our new head coach.

"Finally, Marco will add to his backroom staff a true fan favourite. Luis Boa Morte played here, worked here, knows the club and appreciates what the Fulham badge means to the supporters. That's a plus for all of us."