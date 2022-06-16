Fulham: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Fulham will mark their return to the Premier League after a year-long absence with a home encounter against Liverpool at Craven Cottage on August 6.

Marco Silva's side lifted the Championship title as they collected 90 points last term with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances.

After facing Jurgen Klopp's Premier League runners-up, Fulham travel to face Wolves on August 13 before hosting Brentford on August 20. During a congested opening month, they also visit Arsenal on August 27 and host Brighton on August 30.

Fulham's first encounter with neighbours Chelsea arrives on September 10 at Craven Cottage, with the return fixture at Stamford Bridge on February 4. Manchester United visit on November 12 before the winter break for the World Cup.

The season resumes for Fulham with the short trip to face Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, while they end the campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Liverpool (h)

13: Wolves (a)

20: Brentford (h)

27: Arsenal (a)

30: Brighton (h)

September

3: Tottenham (a)

10: Chelsea (h)

17: Nottingham Forest (a)

October

1: Newcastle (h)

8: West Ham (a)

15: Bournemouth (h)

18: Aston Villa (h)

22: Leeds (a)

29: Everton (h)

November

5: Manchester City (a)

12: Manchester United (h)

December

26: Crystal Palace (a)

31: Southampton (h)

January

2: Leicester (a)

14: Newcastle United (a)

21: Tottenham (h)

February

4: Chelsea (a)

11: Nottingham Forest (h)

18: Brighton (a)

25: Wolves (h)

March

4: Brentford (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

18: Liverpool (a)

April

1: Bournemouth (a)

8: West Ham (h)

15: Everton (a)

22: Leeds (h)

25: Aston Villa (a)

29: Manchester City (h)

May

6: Leicester (h)

13: Southampton (a)

20: Crystal Palace (h)

28: Manchester United (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.