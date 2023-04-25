Fulham want to sign outgoing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo as they target defensive reinforcements this summer

Fulham want to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The club have identified him as an outstanding statistical performer and with the type of experience they are looking for to improve the team.

Layvin Kurzawa's loan from Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season and there are also understood to be question marks over Antonee Robinson's future heading into the summer.

Fulham want to improve a number of key areas of the team, especially in defence where they are also looking into the possibility of signing two new centre-halves - both right and left-footed.

Grimaldo is a 27-year-old Spain international who has been able to speak to clubs outside of Portugal since January.

It was then that Sky Sports News reported he was being discussed at the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Villarreal and Valencia for potential pre-contract agreements.

His former club Barcelona have also liked Grimaldo for a long time but they are happy with the progression of their youngster Alejandro Balde while deputising for Jordi Alba.

Grimaldo is an ex-Barca youth player now widely experienced in the Champions League and he has scored 25 goals, with 67 assists, in almost 300 appearances for Benfica.