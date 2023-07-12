Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker wants to leave Premier League club for Saudi Arabia as Al Hilal bid £25.5m

Fulham have rejected a £25.5m bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic from Al-Hilal and have told Sky Sports News the striker is not for sale.

Sources close to the player have told us Mitrovic wants to leave the Premier League side and join the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbia international scored 14 league goals last season to help Fulham finish in the top half of the table.

Mitrovic's goals also played a key role in helping the west London club to return to the top flight from the Championship on two occasions.

The forward joined Fulham, initially on loan in February 2018, before signing permanently for around £25m later that year.

Al Hilal have been one of the busiest Saudi Arabian clubs in this transfer window - and have already claimed one major Premier League coup in Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder, who was captain at Wolves, completed a £47m move to the Pro League club earlier this summer.

Al Hilal have also signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, while Sky in Italy report that Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is close to a £34.5m move to the same club.

Milikovic-Savic, who is Mitrovic's international team-mate with Serbia, is reportedly set to sign a contract worth over £17m per year.

The other high-profile player Al Hilal have is former Sporting Lisbon and Benfica forward Andre Carillo, who has 92 caps for Peru and spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Watford.

Who plays for who? The stars in Saudi Arabia Al Fateh Cristian Tello Al Hilal Matheus Pereira, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Jota Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo, Luiz Gustavo, David Ospina, Marcelo Brozovic Al Shabab Ever Banega Al Ahli Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Ezgjan Alioski

Saudi Arabia are signing some of world football's most high profile players this summer - but why is this happening and does this spending power pose a threat to big European clubs?

In 2023 alone, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Middle Eastern nation on a free transfer, with Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema turning down another season at Real Madrid to join him in the country.

Meanwhile, a host of Chelsea players - including N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy - have swapped Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia, while the likes of Heung-Min Son, Bernardo Silva and Mitrovic have been targeted.

Back in June, Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol analysed this transfer market trend...

