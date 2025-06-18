Fulham: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Fulham start 2025/2026 Premier League season with trip to Brighton before facing Man Utd and Chelsea; Cottagers face tricky January playing Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds and Man Utd; Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League games exclusively live during 2025/26 campaign
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Fulham will start the new Premier League season away at Brighton on Saturday August 16.
Marco Silva's side will then face Manchester United at home on August 23 before a west London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 30.
Fulham face another west London derby in their fifth game at home to Brentford on September 20.
In a tricky January for the Cottagers, the reverse fixture against Chelsea takes place on the evening of January 7, four days after Fulham host reigning champions Liverpool, while they also face trips to Leeds and Manchester United in the New Year.
Fulham will wrap up their 2025/26 campaign at home against Newcastle
Fulham's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Brighton (a) - 3pm
23: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
30: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
September
13: Leeds (h) - 3pm
20: Brentford (h) - 3pm
27: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
October
4: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
25: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
November
1: Wolves (h) - 3pm
8: Everton (a) - 3pm
22: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
29: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
December
3: Man City (h) - 8pm
6: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
13: Burnley (a) - 3pm
20: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
27: West Ham (a) - 3pm
30: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm
January
3: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
7: Chelsea (h) - 8pm
17: Leeds (a) - 3pm
24: Brighton (h) - 3pm
31: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
February
7: Everton (h) - 3pm
11: Man City (a) - 8pm
21: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
28: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
March
4: West Ham (h) - 8pm
14: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
21: Burnley (h) - 3pm
April
11: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
18: Brentford (a) - 3pm
25: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
May
2: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
9: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
17: Wolves (a) - 3pm
24: Newcastle (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.