Fulham: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Fulham will start the new Premier League season away at Brighton on Saturday August 16.

Marco Silva's side will then face Manchester United at home on August 23 before a west London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 30.

Fulham face another west London derby in their fifth game at home to Brentford on September 20.

In a tricky January for the Cottagers, the reverse fixture against Chelsea takes place on the evening of January 7, four days after Fulham host reigning champions Liverpool, while they also face trips to Leeds and Manchester United in the New Year.

Fulham will wrap up their 2025/26 campaign at home against Newcastle

All fixtures subject to change.

August

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

16: Brighton (a) - 3pm

23: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

30: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

September

13: Leeds (h) - 3pm

20: Brentford (h) - 3pm

27: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most dramatic late winners in the Premier League this calendar year

October

4: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

25: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

November

1: Wolves (h) - 3pm

8: Everton (a) - 3pm

22: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

29: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

December

3: Man City (h) - 8pm

6: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

13: Burnley (a) - 3pm

20: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

27: West Ham (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm

January

3: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

7: Chelsea (h) - 8pm

17: Leeds (a) - 3pm

24: Brighton (h) - 3pm

31: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

February

7: Everton (h) - 3pm

11: Man City (a) - 8pm

21: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

28: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

March

4: West Ham (h) - 8pm

14: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

21: Burnley (h) - 3pm

April

11: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

18: Brentford (a) - 3pm

25: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

May

2: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

9: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

17: Wolves (a) - 3pm

24: Newcastle (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.