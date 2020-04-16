Wigan players agree to wage deferral during coronavirus pandemic

Wigan players have accepted a wage deferral

Wigan's first-team players and senior staff have agreed to defer a percentage of their salaries for three months.

Wigan released a statement which said this is "to assist the club with the economic challenges it faces during the COVID-19 outbreak".

There is still no collective agreement regarding wage deductions in the Championship, but PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said last week that they were working with players from all EFL clubs to potentially defer their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

Wigan join Championship leaders Leeds and Birmingham in agreeing wage deferrals with their players and some staff.

Those earning more than £6,000 per week at Birmingham have been asked to accept a 50 per cent cut for the next four months, while Leeds' players, coaching staff and senior management will defer their wages so that all full-time non-football staff can continue to be paid.

"Our staff and players have come together to support the organisation and that emphasises the quality of people we have at Wigan Athletic," said Wigan executive chairman Darren Royle.

"We thank the players and all staff for their support in this challenging time.

"Our people are still going above and beyond to support our community, the NHS and local charities. I am so proud of everyone making such a significant contribution at this time.

Leeds are one of the clubs who have already agreed wage deferrals with their players

"The key message for everyone at this time is to ensure the health and wellbeing of yourself and your family and to follow the guidance set out by the government and health authorities, which is put in place to reduce the devastating numbers of illnesses and deaths we are seeing across the world.

"Please follow that advice, it is really important and will mean that we can come out on the other side of this crisis situation sooner rather than later and get back to enjoying all of those things we may have previously taken for granted."