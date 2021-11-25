Charlie Wyke: Wigan striker stable in hospital after collapsing during training

The 28-year-old striker Charlie Wyke was training with Wigan team-mates ahead of Tuesday's League One match against Cambridge when he collapsed; he was treated by club's staff before being taken to hospital; currently in stable condition

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke is in a stable condition in hospital after collapsing during training earlier this week.

The 28-year-old was training with the squad as part of their preparation for the League One match against Cambridge United on Tuesday and fell ill.

Wyke, who is communicating with family and staff, was treated by the club's medical staff following his collapse before being taken to hospital.

He continues to be closely monitored and will be unavailable for selection for the immediate future.

Wigan Athletic chief executive Mal Brannigan said: "First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie's health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

"As a club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

"Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected. At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters."

Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad wrote on Twitter: "I'm praying that you get better and regain your strength soon Charlie. You are in all of our wishes as you recover.

"We are all keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping you find strength with each new day. Get well soon."

Wyke joined Wigan from Sunderland on a three-year deal in July and has scored five goals in 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

He last played for Wigan in the FA Cup first-round replay win against Solihull Moors on November 16.