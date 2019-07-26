Dean Henderson and Ben Osborn join Sheffield United

Dean Henderson is back at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have completed a double signing, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson returning and Ben Osborn joining from Nottingham Forest.

Henderson is back at Bramall Lane on another season-long loan deal from Manchester United, having played a key role in helping Chris Wilder's side secure promotion to the Premier League.

The England U21 stopper - who signed a new contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022 with an option to extend for a further year before making the move to South Yorkshire - kept 21 clean sheets last term to win the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award.

Ben Osborne also joined Sheffield United on Friday

"Dean was always our number one target," Wilder told the club's official website.

"We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.

"All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen."

✍️ The formalities of the deal to bring Hendo back to the Lane have been completed - much to the delight of the goalkeeper and Chris Wilder.



The 22-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with the Blades following discussions with his parent club, @ManUtd.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 26, 2019

Osborn has also joined the Blades, on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who can play left-back or in midfield, has been a key player for Forest in recent seasons, making 230 appearances for them since breaking into the side at the end of the 2013/14 season.

"He's been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him," added Wilder.

"He's got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we're looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

"Ben is an intelligent footballer, he plays a number of positions and has got that attitude that he will slot in wherever."

Henderson and Osborne become the sixth and seventh signings of the summer for Wilder.