Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says pressure is on to start scoring

0:46 Chris Wilder is backing his Sheffield United team to start finding the back of the net Chris Wilder is backing his Sheffield United team to start finding the back of the net

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder accepts his side have to improve their goalscoring record in the Premier League, and has faith in his forwards to do so.

The Blades have scored just seven goals in their opening seven games this season, with no player netting more than once.

But Wilder, whose team were beaten 1-0 at home by Liverpool last weekend, is confident his players have the ability to find the back of the net.

He said: "We've been pleased we've got the balance right, which I thought we did on Saturday, in terms of the performance, when to go forward, and when to take that opportunity to try and score.

"You've got to try and score against these teams! You can't just park yourself on the edge of the box for 95 minutes - that's not our way.

Oli McBurnie has scored just one goal since his £20m move from Swansea in the summer

"But you've got to understand teams are going to push you back. Liverpool, not that our supporters might like it, might have more possession than us!

"We feel that our individual ability at the top of the pitch, if we get the performance right and we create chances, we have the ability to score.

"The pressure's on to score. Like I said, we'll have to get the points that we want."

'I am my players' biggest supporter'

After the Liverpool game, Wilder told journalists he was not bothered by goalkeeper Dean Henderson's feelings, after his mistake allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to score the Reds' winner.

Those comments created some controversy, but Wilder has hit back, stating that his players will always have his full support.

2:06 Wilder says he is not bothered by how Dean Henderson feels after his mistake against Liverpool Wilder says he is not bothered by how Dean Henderson feels after his mistake against Liverpool

"Sometimes people say things to create debate and drag something out - but I didn't really think there was anything in it," he said.

"It is as we manage. The players - Dean included - are very mentally tough, with where they have come from and the journey that they have been on.

"Last year, with pressure situations at the back end of the season, they're tough guys and we create a tough mentality within the group.

"I'm the biggest supporter of these players by a million miles - myself and my staff. I know what they're about, what they give for the football club and I'm their biggest supporter.

"Dean knows that, from an individual point of view. There's no hiding place. He moves on and we all move on to the next Premier League game."