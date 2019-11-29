Lys Mousset: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises striker for 'outstanding' performances

0:47 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder praises summer signing Lys Mousset Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder praises summer signing Lys Mousset

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hails summer signing Lys Mousset as "outstanding" and "phenomenal" after the striker's recent star performances.

Mousset arrived from Bournemouth in July for around £10m, with just three goals in 56 Premier League appearances.

However, the Frenchman has been in exceptional form under Wilder, scoring four goals in the league this campaign, including a long-range effort in the 3-3 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Mousset limped off with a hamstring issue during the second half, but Wilder confirmed: "He's recovered, thankfully. We all feared the worst when Lys pulled up. He's been outstanding for us in the last couple of games.

"Lys has been outstanding for us in his performances so when he went down we were thinking 'oh dear' because we were just about to make that substitution as he'd ran out of gas. The amount of effort he put into that game was phenomenal, so we're delighted that he'll be involved on Sunday."

"There's fierce competition behind him. There's fierce competition behind all the players really, that's keeping everyone on their toes and making them produce really good performances.

"The coverage of the Premier League is huge and global, but we're playing well as a team, we're playing the way I wanted them to play and Lys is a big part of that.

Sheffield United have lost just three Premier League games in 13 this season

Sunday's draw with United was the sixth point the Blades have picked up against a 'big six' side this campaign, leaving them sixth in the Premier League table with 18 points from their opening 13 fixtures.

Wilder insists the mentality of the club has changed following their promotion from the Championship last season and was disappointed not to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having led until 72 minutes.

He said: "When you're 2-0 up with 20 minutes to go and in control, you're obviously disappointed. But sometimes you have to take a step back and look at the overall team performance.

"If we'd have scored [Manchester United's] third goal, I'd have been clapping and saying 'that's a fantastic goal'.

"What pleased me is obviously the reaction of the players because it was disappointing they had put themselves in a winning position, but that's the Premier League.

"I did believe and feel there was an equaliser coming and we were delighted to get it. We have to accept that we're up against some special players at times."

Mousset celebrates with his Blades team-mates after scoring against Manchester United

'I admire Nuno at Wolves'

The Blades visit in-form Wolves on Sunday, hoping for a win which would see them leapfrog their opponents into fifth.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team have established themselves as a force both in the Premier League and Europe this season, despite it being only their second season in the top flight since promotion, and Wilder takes inspiration from Wolves.

Wilder added: "Nuno has done a fantastic job at Wolves. I think it is a different club to the promoted clubs as they were set for the Premier League when they were in the Championship and I do believe they were set for top 10 when they went in the Premier League.

"To finish in the top 10 is a great achievement. As much as the investment and the way they're playing, the players they've got and kept hold of, they've still got to win games of football.

"That goes down to the manager and what he instils in the players, the way the play. I'm a great admirer of him.

"Their journey is a fantastic one. You look at all the teams that play Europa League football and it does take its toll, in terms of preparation when you start the season as you are straight into games.

"But they seem to have come through it with flying colours and obviously put themselves in a position which they deserve to be in."

