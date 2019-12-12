Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United know how to get the best from January transfer window

1:37 Chris Wilder insisted that despite Sheffield United's fine start to the season, they still need to bring in "two or three" players in January Chris Wilder insisted that despite Sheffield United's fine start to the season, they still need to bring in "two or three" players in January

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United have shown in the past they can be successful in the January transfer window, and he is again targeting mid-season reinforcements.

The Blades have surprised many with their blistering start to the season to sit eighth after their 2-1 win at Norwich on Sunday - their fifth league win of the season already.

Wilder, though, is not resting on his laurels, and believes that January signings can provide a real boost to any side, even one playing as well as the Blades currently are.

"Even though it is a difficult window to work in, we have been quite successful in that window," Wilder said. "Last year the likes of Scott Hogan and Gary Madine gave us that timely boost that we needed and we will need that this year.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Norwich in the Premier League

"I have said to the owners that maybe if we were in a different position then maybe keep your hand in your pocket, but now is a time to strengthen, and we are still having conversations over where we can go with that.

"We need to strengthen. There is still a lot of football to be played.

"The intensity of the league, as we have seen in the last week, playing the game in Newcastle on the Thursday night, a trip down to Norwich on the Sunday, both fighting for their lives, desperate for points."

1:17 There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing

Wilder has kept faith with the majority of the side that secured the Blades promotion back to the Premier League last season, and he is not going to change his attitude towards those players, even with new arrivals coming in.

"I believe they deserved the opportunity," Wilder added. "They deserved to be able to show me, with the work they had done in the summer, if they could raise their game, and they certainly have done.

"They need to keep that going, but there are two or three positions where we are a little light and we need to strengthen to make sure performances and results are not affected."

