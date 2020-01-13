Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker could face action over 'obscene gesture' to Cardiff fans

Oli McBurnie in the away end at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie could face action over an 'obscene gesture' he made towards Cardiff City fans on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was spotted supporting his former club Swansea during their 0-0 draw away at Cardiff.

Images emerged on social media showing McBurnie photographed making an 'obscene gesture' towards Cardiff supporters during the game.

The Scotland forward scored the winning goal for Sheffield United in their 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham just under 48 hours earlier.

The Football Association are usually reluctant to formally discipline players on the back of photographs but could reprimand and give McBurnie a warning over the incident.

Sky Sports News has contacted the FA for a comment.

McBurnie also led the away fans' chants during Swansea's 3-1 win over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in August.

Scottish League Two side Cove Rangers sacked midfielder Fraser Aird for making an offensive gesture towards Celtic fans during an Old Firm derby in 2019.