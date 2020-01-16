Oli McBurnie: Chris Wilder has no problem with striker watching Swansea

1:55 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has warned Oli McBurnie about his future conduct but is happy for him to watch Swansea play. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has warned Oli McBurnie about his future conduct but is happy for him to watch Swansea play.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has no problem with Oli McBurnie going to support Swansea, despite the player being warned by the FA about his conduct at the south Wales derby with Cardiff.

McBurnie joined the Blades from Swansea for a club-record fee of £17m in the summer and has impressed during his time at Bramall Lane, scoring four goals in 22 matches, including the winner in the 1-0 victory over West Ham.

But it is his actions off the pitch that have caused concern, with the 23-year-old warned by the FA for an 'obscene gesture' he made towards Cardiff fans during Sunday's 0-0 draw.

Oli McBurnie has impressed during his debut season at Sheffield United

Wilder too has reminded the player of his responsibilities as a professional football but insists he is fine with McBurnie going to watch the Swans, as long as there is no repeat of the incident at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"We received a letter from the FA, talking about Oli's future conduct, which is quite right, I believe," Wilder said ahead of United's match with Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

"They're red hot on that, so for them to take no other action speaks volumes for what it was.

"I've had a word with Oli but I've got no problem with him going to watch Swansea. There's a big connection from him going down there as a young player.

"I think it's quite refreshing at times that he wants to go and watch games of football and be involved in football. We've just had a word with him.

"He didn't really go in camouflage disguise! [His jacket] isn't something I would wear but he managed - in his opinion - to carry it off.

Oli McBurnie was warned by the FA about his conduct at the Cardiff vs Swansea derby

"We have talked to him about how he has a responsibility as a footballer, especially with social media and with cameras everywhere, that he can't get involved.

"He needs to represent himself a touch better and he understands that."

Victory for the Blades in north London would see them reach 35 points in the table, a figure that would have been enough to secure Premier League survival last season.

But Wilder insists he is only interested in where they manage to finish at the end of the campaign, despite the club attracting some positive headlines and setting themselves up well on their return to the top division after a 12-year absence.

"I think it's an outstanding news story so far and I'd love it to be a brilliant news story at the end of the season," added Wilder.

"It's one of the standout stories so far: a newly-promoted side coming up and playing the way we've played and the position that we're in.

"The key is to continue that on into the next 16 or 17 matches and that's my message to the players.

"For us to find ourselves in sixth position at this stage of the season is quite remarkable.

"But I'm into end of season reflection and how we've done. It's all about where we finish at the end of the season."