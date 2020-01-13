Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker warned by FA after making 'obscene gesture' to Cardiff fans

Oli McBurnie in the away end at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been warned by the FA for an 'obscene gesture' he made towards Cardiff City fans on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who was spotted supporting his former club Swansea during their 0-0 draw away at Cardiff, has been reminded of his responsibilities by English football's governing body.

Images emerged on social media showing McBurnie photographed making an 'obscene gesture' towards Cardiff supporters during the game.

The Scotland forward scored the winning goal for Sheffield United in their 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham just under 48 hours earlier.

McBurnie also led the away fans' chants during Swansea's 3-1 win over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in August.

Scottish League Two side Cove Rangers sacked midfielder Fraser Aird for making an offensive gesture towards Celtic fans during an Old Firm derby in 2019.