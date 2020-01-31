Sander Berge: Chris Wilder main reason for Sheffield United move

0:59 Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge says he already feels like part of the family after meeting his new team-mates and manager Chris Wilder Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge says he already feels like part of the family after meeting his new team-mates and manager Chris Wilder

Sheffield United's new record signing Sander Berge says boss Chris Wilder was the main reason for his move to Bramall Lane.

The 21-year-old, who has already won 20 caps for Norway, has completed a £22m move from Genk on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

And although Berge has widely been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months, including Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley, the Norwegian insists South Yorkshire was always his first-choice destination.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Berge said: "It's fantastic to be here - the club really showed they wanted me.

"Chris Wilder was the main reason I decided to join the club, I've been admiring the team and how they play for a long time now.

"It's a system that will fit me well and it's how [Wilder] handles the squad and the dressing room.

"I'm hoping to get as much playing time as possible and looking forward to contributing to as many wins as possible."

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!