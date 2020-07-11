Chris Wilder: Sheffield United European push inspired by Championship 'steamroll'

Chris Wilder's side went unbeaten for 18 games at the end of last season

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United's push for European football this term has been inspired by their Sky Bet Championship "steamroll" last season, and says that his group have now recovered from a blip in form.

The Blades secured a last-minute victory over Wolves on Thursday to go three Premier League games unbeaten, following an FA Cup exit to Arsenal and back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Ahead of Saturday's clash against Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Premier League - Blades boss Wilder spoke about his side's change in form, and with four games left to play, said his team will draw on experience gained from the 2018/19 campaign when they lost just one of their last 18 matches.

"It was disaster time, the second half performance at Newcastle and getting beat at Old Trafford," Wilder told Sky Sports.

"It's one or the other, either you're the best thing since sliced bread or you're going down by 15 points if you produce a poor performance and a couple of bad results.

"Anyone can lose at Manchester United with the players they've got. We didn't turn up. The reaction has been good but it was expected to be honest because of my experience of the players and what they have produced for me both this season and historically last year [in the Championship].

"When the pressure was on, I didn't think anyone else crumbled or fell away, we just put our foot down and steamrolled to the finish line."

Wilder, in a typically light-hearted mood, poked fun at the media when asked if his team were still in the race for European football, adding: "I thought you didn't talk about us! Are we in or out? Is it the Hokey Cokey?

"We'll just carry on, get our heads down, try and add to our 51 points. That will be hard on Saturday against a hugely talented side, with a hugely talented manager.

"I'm not surprised by the success Frank [Lampard] has had. We came up against him in the Championship against Derby and both games were tight.

"Frank going to Chelsea wasn't easy - he could have gone for an easier route - but I think that it shows the type of character he is. He wants to be a successful manager as much as he wanted to be a successful player."

