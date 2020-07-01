Sheffield United repurchase Bramall Lane from former owner Kevin McCabe

The reunification of club assets is seen as 'an important step' in Prince Abdullah's long-term strategy to improve Sheffield United

Sheffield United have announced the repurchase of Bramall Lane along with their Shirecliffe training facility and a number of other key assets.

It follows an 18-month legal dispute over the ownership of the club between Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud.

Former co-owner McCabe was refused permission to appeal a High Court judgement to sell his 50 per cent share of the Blades to Prince Abdullah for just £5m in January.

The verdict also allowed the Prince to purchase the freehold of the stadium (together with the long leasehold interests in the Copthorne Hotel and Enterprise Centre), plus Shirecliffe Academy, the Junior Development Centre at Crookes and certain parcels of land within the 'Bramall Lane footprint'.

Kevin McCabe was ordered to sell his shares in Sheffield United to Prince Abdullah

A club statement said the reunification was 'an important step' in Prince Abdullah's long-term strategy to improve the club.

Prince Abdullah added: "When I assumed sole ownership of the club nine months ago, I committed myself to preserving the club's heritage, upgrading the club's physical assets and improving the fan experience.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought unexpected challenges but we remain dedicated to our original strategy and bringing the stadium and other properties under the ownership of the club is an important step in executing on this strategy.

"We now look forward to capitalising on this important step as we establish the Blades in the Premier League."