Chris Wilder: Individual errors hurting Sheffield United

Chris Wilder believes his Sheffield United side showed signs of getting back to their best in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has urged his side to cut out the individual errors that threaten to see their season "fade away".

Prior to football's postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, Wilder's team were seventh in the table and mounting a serious challenge for the European places.

But since the resumption, the Blades find themselves winless, having managed just one draw with strugglers Aston Villa as well as consecutive 3-0 defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United.

And although Wilder admitted he saw improvements in Sunday's game against Arsenal, the 2-1 defeat saw the Blades dumped out of the FA Cup as well.

Speaking ahead of Sheffield United's game with Tottenham on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Wilder said: "If you look at the goals we have been conceding they are really poor individual mistakes.

"Up until now we've had the platform to produce very good performances because we have been disciplined defensively and not given away soft goal.

"From our point of view it's not an issue of the overall structure or amount of effort but games are decided in both boxes.

"We've not been clinical enough and certainly, I think seven out of the eight goals we have conceded have been individual errors and in some cases a series of errors.

"It's something we have to cut out, the basic errors are really hurting us and it comes down to concentration, discipline and awareness.

"There's a couple of boys whose form has dipped from the standards they have set all season and we have to help them through.

"Cut out the individual errors and I am sure it will be a close game and I am sure we will because we are determined that this season doesn't just fade away."