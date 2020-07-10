Sheffield United's number one fan Chris Wilder lifts team, says David McGoldrick

Chris Wilder is Sheffield United’s biggest fan and inspires his players to give everything for him when they step out onto the pitch, says striker David McGoldrick.

A last-gasp John Egan header in added-time sealed a dramatic 1-0 win against Wolves on Wednesday night, keeping United's European dream alive ahead of Saturday's visit to third-placed Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Wilder celebrated Egan's late winner by sprinting down the touchline, only to slip and pull a calf as his side clinched a vital three points, leaving them just one point behind sixth-placed Wolves, with four matches left this season.

"You've got to remember our manager is a die-hard Blade and he shows all the emotions when we win, lose or draw," McGoldrick told Sky Sports News.

"When we're behind closed doors, we know we have one of our biggest supporters on our touchline, so we know we always have to put in a hundred per cent.

"It was great to see him celebrating, and all the boys celebrating in the changing room after. It was special and it's special times at the minute."

Egan's goal was the second of his Premier League career and came just three days after the centre-back netted his first when he scored Sheffield United's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Burnley.

McGoldrick is still waiting to open his Premier League account, but the Republic of Ireland international is perfectly content to wait for that elusive first goal provided Sheffield United keep on winning matches in their quest for European football.

"I obviously haven't got that first Premier League goal yet but we are seventh in the league and we are doing well," he said.

"We've waited 15 years to be back in the Premier League, so just to be out there playing in the Premier League is special for me.

"I'm sure I will get that goal - no doubt about that, and the rest will follow after that. But as long as people are stepping up and scoring goals and keeping us in the top half of the table I'll [more than happily] keep playing and not scoring for a long time!"

Wilder: Very tough against free-flowing Chelsea

A win at Stamford Bridge would leave Sheffield United six points behind Chelsea heading into their last three matches where they come up against Leicester, Everton and Southampton.

Saturday's game is a monumental challenge for the Blades insists Wilder, who is looking forward to once again locking horns with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

"It's a huge challenge for us on Saturday against Chelsea, a rejuvenated Chelsea really under the manager this year," Wilder said.

"I obviously know Frank from our tussles in The Championship. They were two really tight games we had last season against Derby.

"The way they play, I think they are one of the most free-flowing football teams in the division,

"Looking at it, it will certainly be one of the most difficult evenings we will experience in the Premier League because they have got threats from everywhere.

"They are comfortable players who are very technical. They've got legs, they've got pace, they have got movement and they have got ability.

"I'm not surprised by the position they are in. They are challenging to get as high up as possible, like we are."

