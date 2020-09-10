Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder 'confident' of signing striker

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to make one more signing during the summer transfer window

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the club are "confident" of completing a loan deal for a striker, which would conclude their business for the summer transfer window.

Wilder sealed a flurry of signings this week ahead of the start of the new Premier League season as Ethan Ampadu joined on loan from Chelsea, before Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle arrived on permanent deals from Derby, and Oliver Burke signed a three-year deal after joining from West Brom.

With the club set to start their new Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday, live on Sky Sports, Wilder is looking to bring in one more forward player.

"It will most probably be a loan market - the one that we're speaking to at the moment," Wilder said on Thursday.

Sheffield United signed Oliver Burke from West Brom on Wednesday

"But there's players on that list, whether they're loan or permanent, and like everybody, there's a pecking order on that one.

"We're confident that we can get the one that we want and if not we're confident that there'll be other players that will find Sheffield United an attractive proposition and they'll be within our budget that we've had and the owners have given me."

Sheffield United were the Premier League's surprise package last season, holding a top-six place for much of the campaign before eventually having to settle for ninth, finishing just 10 points behind third-placed Manchester United.

Having lost loanee Dean Henderson as he returned to parent club Manchester United over the summer, the Blades signed Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth in their most expensive signing of the summer.

Wilder believes the club has had its "best" transfer window since he joined in 2016, but admits he will only be able to fully focus on the new season once another forward has been added to his squad.

"That's the only time where really, from our point of view, we can, in a way, take a breath and relax a touch, because it is really important," Wilder said.

"We have to be good at this part of the business in terms of recruiting because we can't overpay.

"You see the numbers that some clubs are paying, and that's their business and what they need to do, but we certainly can't overpay to get players through the door."

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.