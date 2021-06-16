Aaron Ramsdale: England call-up an honour but Dean Henderson's withdrawal 'devastating'

Aaron Ramsdale says it is difficult to describe his emotions after being called up for England's Euro 2020 squad but admits it is "devastating" that his team-mate Dean Henderson was forced to withdraw from the side.

Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson sat out of England's training on Monday, following their opening 1-0 win over Croatia in Group D a day before, because of a hip issue and the 24-year-old will return to his club for further assessment and treatment on the injury.

Ramsdale, who has been involved with England since U18 level but is yet to register a cap for the senior side, was included in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the two pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania but cut from the final pool ahead of the Euros.

On receiving the late call-up and joining Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone among England's 'keepers, the Sheffield United player told Sky Sports News: "It's been a whirlwind of emotions, it was definitely difficult coming in yesterday.

"Obviously, Dean [Henderson] was still here. I have a great relationship with Dean and for him to have worked so hard to get into this position, for it to be taken away from him was devastating for him.

"On the other hand, it is an opportunity for me to come on this journey with the England senior team and reach the final and try and win the European Championships.

"We had a good chat and Dean just said 'listen, it's football, that's how life goes, it's a cruel game and people get opportunities when others are suffering.'

"He just said it's my time to shine now and help the team as best as I can and I've got to do that.

"It's difficult to put into words. I said yesterday I don't know what it'll be like when the national anthem comes on on Friday.

"It gave me goosebumps up in Middlesbrough, although it's not going to be a packed Wembley, I don't know whether I'll smile, cry or just sort of be in awe of everything.

"There's nothing better than singing the national anthem with your country when there's Three Lions on your chest."

Ramsdale was a part of the England U19 squad which won the Euros four years ago and he holds 15 caps for the U21s. Since moving from Bournemouth to Sheffield United last summer, the shot-stopper has featured 42 times in all competitions but failed to help prevent his side's relegation to the Championship.

Despite his inexperience at a senior level for the Three Lions, Ramsdale insists he will not be fazed by the pressure if he is called upon by Southgate during the tournament.

He added: "I've played in pressure games before, it's a green football pitch with lines on and two goals and I'll be ready for any experience.

"You never know you're ready until you're in that moment so in myself I am confident and if I am called upon I'd be delighted and ready to take it with both hands."

Ramsdale revealed he celebrated the news of his inclusion with his driver after being flooded with congratulatory messages on his family WhatsApp group.

The Blades keeper was on holiday with friends in Cyprus when England made an unprecedented run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and he watched Sunday's 1-0 win over Croatia in his garden during some time off.

After enjoying the fan experience three years ago and for England's first Euro 2020 match, Ramsdale feels excited about the prospect of contributing to the national team's quest to finish in the latter stages of a major tournament once again.

He said: "When I got the news in the car it was overwhelming. I went straight into the family group chat and I think they all tried to call me at once so I didn't speak to anyone apart from the driver who was bringing me up who I have had a few times coming away with England.

"He was the first one to know and he gave it a cheer and stuff so we had a little celebration in the car.

"I loved the game against Croatia. I was at home having a barbecue with my friends and I thought we dominated the game. It was a great performance for us from start to finish.

"It was a huge moment when Raz [Raheem Sterling] scored and my household was screaming, I was delighted, and coming in yesterday I was trying not to be like a fan and ask them all questions. I thought we were top-notch.

"I was in Aiya Napa with my friends during the World Cup three years ago. We watched the first two games over there and that was just incredible the feeling it gave us watching it.

"Everyone says it reunited the country and I certainly felt that because I was the one watching it on the big screen and hopefully I can be a part of this team and we can do that again."