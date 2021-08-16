Ben Davies: Sheffield United sign Liverpool defender on season-long loan

Ben Davies, 26, is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool after joining from Preston in February; centre-back could make his debut for the Blades when they visit West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday

Monday 16 August 2021 20:01, UK

PA - Liverpool defender Ben Davies during the pre-match warm-up
Image: Ben Davies made two appearances for Liverpool in pre-season

Sheffield United have signed Liverpool defender Ben Davies on a season-long loan.

Davies, 26, has not made a first-team appearance for Liverpool since he joined from Preston on a long-term contract in February in a £1.6m deal.

The centre-back is Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic's first signing since being appointed in May following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on Saturday that a season-long loan had been agreed for Jokanovic's No 1 defensive target to move to Bramall Lane.

Prior to his move to Liverpool, Davies made 145 appearances for Preston where he came through the academy.

Davies could make his debut when the Blades visit West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday.

