Sheffield United reporter notebook: Iliman Ndiaye contract, hard graft and team spirit - would that keep the Blades up?

Sheffield United's training camp in Portugal has given a perfect insight into what Paul Heckingbottom wants from his side this season - a lot of hard graft and a tight group of players who enjoy working together every day.

The team have returned to the Cidade Do Futebol on the outskirts of Lisbon, the training centre of the Portuguese national team, where they laid the foundations for last season's successful promotion campaign.

The facilities are first class, the pitches, fitness centre and hotel rooms are all within a short walk of each other, and there are no distractions. The club have even flown out their own chefs to make sure the players have everything they need.

Sessions on the training pitch have been very intense, but away from the football there has been golf, a pool tournament, go-karting and a quiz. Relationships are being strengthened both on and off the pitch.

And that unity is crucial to Heckingbottom's vision for his side this season. "This is a snapshot of how we work," he says. "We've got no chance if we don't do what we do well.

"It's a big challenge. We're not underestimating it but we have to approach it with excitement and no fear."

Image: Paul Heckingbottom led Sheffield United back to the Premier League in his first full season in charge

Shrewd recruitment will also be critical if Sheffield United are to enjoy a successful season. New signings Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore have all flown out to Portugal.

And the Sheffield United boss says he would like to add more signings.

He says: "Business is not done. We're working within the budget we've got which for me makes our market a bit easier, and we want to be experts in our market. I want to bring players in who can add to our squad. But we need more players."

There has also been intense speculation over the future of star striker Iliman Ndiaye. He is into the final 12 months of his contract and Heckingbottom would like the Senegal international to sign a new deal.

"It's pointless me talking about it because everyone else is talking about it," he says. "We chat all the time and that is private.

"It's been really nice to see him grow but he knows he has to step up again. He's excited about the Premier League and why wouldn't he be? He'll want people to be talking about him in the Premier League in the same way they were in the Championship.

The Premier League Summer Series takes place from July 23 to 30 in the USA; Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa will play three matches each; watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

"He's determined to be as good as he can be and he's hungry. He's willing to work hard and he's exciting, and everybody wants to see players like that."

Ndiaye is crucial to Sheffield United's hopes of staying in the Premier League. When the Blades were relegated in 2021 it was a season-long struggle, culminating in a Premier League low for goals scored.

This time, they have a player in Ndiaye who has the potential to hit double figures. Heckingbottom believes he will be desperate to emulate the form he showed in the Championship last season.

But others will need to contribute and the team will have to share the goals around, something they failed to do the last time they dropped.

If Ndiaye stays at the club and fires, then Sheffield United's hopes of staying up will be dramatically increased.

Sheffield United face Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane in their first game back in the Premier League, ahead of meetings with Nottingham Forest and Man City in August.

The Blades will begin their campaign on Saturday August 12, with a 3pm kick-off against Crystal Palace, with treble-winning City visiting on August 26.

In a bumper December featuring seven matches, Sheffield United will play fellow promoted sides Burnley and Luton - the visit of the Hatters coming on Boxing Day - as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and the reverse fixture at Manchester City.

As the season reaches a climax in May, Sheffield United will take on Forest at home and Everton away before hosting Tottenham on the final day on May 19.