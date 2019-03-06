EFL will not consider buying Charlton due to dual interest policy

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet had suggested the EFL should buy the south London club

The English Football League (EFL) say they will not consider a purchase of Charlton Athletic due to their regulations over dual interests.

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet had suggested the EFL should buy the south London club and rent the stadium and training ground back from him.

The bizarre proposal was made at a fans' forum in February by Lieven De Turck, the man Duchatelet has placed in charge of talks to sell the League One club.

3:19 Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic. Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic.

A statement from the EFL said: "As a competition organiser, the EFL regulates against dual interests and, having assessed the suggestion to take control of Charlton Athletic put forward by the club's owner Roland Duchatalet, the EFL Board has concluded that such an arrangement would raise a significant conflict of interest and as such is not one that could be considered.



"The EFL will be speaking to Mr Duchatalet with regard to the ownership of Charlton Athletic and will continue to offer any support it can in assisting with his aim of finding a suitable new owner for the club.



"Inthe meantime, the ongoing EFL review continues and is expected to reach a conclusion before the end of the season."

The idea was also rejected by supporters, who rejected it unanimously as "unfeasible" and asked Duchatelet to lower his asking price.