Roland Duchatelet frustrated over Charlton takeover delays

Charlton Athletic chairman Roland Duchatelet says he is frustrated over takeover delays

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has admitted his frustration over delays in securing a buyer for the Championship club.

Duchatelet has released a statement on the club's website updating fans on their potential takeover and plans for the 2019/20 season.

The Addicks were promoted back to the Championship after a three-year absence with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Charlton won the League One play-off final

In his statement, Duchatelet said, "The delay is frustrating because the fact Charlton are now back in the Championship should increase our chances of being sold and now, with the summer transfer window opening, is the right time to acquire a club.

"The past few years, I have continued to pay everything at the club, despite the way some of our staff members, their family, my friends, my family and myself have been treated by individuals who claim they act in the best interest of the club.

"I do not intend to do otherwise until the club has been sold. However, I want to bring the yearly losses to a more reasonable level. Operating on a small budget will limit our chances of promotion to the Premier League, which are already obstructed by the large, unsustainable, overspending by some other clubs in the division. Does it mean we have no chance? No."

The club have officially been up for sale since the end of 2017, but Duchatelet has been unable to agree a deal for the club.

Manager Lee Bowyer's contract expires at the end of the month

The chairman went on to praise the club's academy players, who played a huge part in Charlton's promotion back the Championship. He also mentioned manager Lee Bowyer's future with the club, with the former Premier League midfielder's deal expiring at the end of this month.

"The club first spoke to Lee Bowyer about a contract extension earlier in the season. There is a trigger in his contract for a contract extension, which we exercised in May, and he needs to agree to this for his contract to be extended as per the current agreement."

The Belgian businessman also explained the reasons behind the delay, saying that one group weren't 'the right fit' for the club, and he also says the price of the stadium and training ground were stumbling blocks due to their high cost.

Charlton fans protest against owner Duchatelet

Charlton fans have reacted angrily to the statement on social media, particularly the last line, where the chairman calls for fans to 'make the best' of the time supporters and himself have together.

The 72 year-old had previously agreed a price for the club back in 2018 but no deal surfaced, and earlier this year he had demanded the EFL acquire the club.

The Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust surveyed fans in April of this year, and some 77 per cent said they felt negative about the club's future even if they achieved promotion.