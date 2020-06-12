Charlton and ex-chairman Matt Southall embroiled in legal row

Ex-Charlton chairman Matt Southall is embroiled in a legal row with his former club in which both sides intend to sue each other.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Southall have confirmed they are making "substantial claims" against the Addicks. According to reports, that includes High Court insolvency action over unpaid fees.

The Championship club's lawyers have dismissed the claim as "entirely misplaced and ridiculous" and say they intend to bring their own proceedings against Southall, who was removed from his position in March, which his lawyers claim was in breach of contract.

But Southall's lawyers also believe he has been the subject of a "smear" campaign, after ex-majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer criticised Southall's practices as chairman earlier this year.

Southall and Nimer have since sold the company that owns Charlton, East Street Investments, to businessman Paul Elliot.

Southall's solicitor at Keystone Law, Paul Daniels, said: "We believe that Mr Southall has been treated in an extraordinary manner in the last few months and that he has been treated blatantly unlawfully and wrongfully dismissed in breach of contract.

"Substantial claims are now in process against the club, which will be vigorously pursued, if they are not resolved amicably. We believe there is no basis whatsoever for a spokesman for the club to make any suggestion that there are any valid claims against him.

"Such allegations are completely without foundation and appear to be part of an unfortunate and unfounded attempt to yet again smear and defame our client.

"Both ourselves and Mr Southall are confident that, when the fans learn the facts, they will have a very different view of what went on in the last few months and who was truly acting in the club's best interests."

Southall himself said only that "Charlton is a great club and the football club and the fans have always been my priority. I am confident that this will be clear to all when the true facts of the last few months come to light".

Charlton's lawyer Chris Farnell said in a statement by the club on Friday: "We are aware of Mr Southall's alleged claim, which we feel is entirely misplaced and ridiculous, as such it will be vigorously defended.

"It is our intention to bring proceedings against Mr Southall and others arising out of his short tenure at the club.

"In the recent past too much has been played out in public, which is not professional and unfair on the Charlton fans, and with this in mind the club will not make any further statements on this matter."