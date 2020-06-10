Charlton Athletic: Consortium completes takeover of club

The club is now owned by London-born Paul Elliott

Charlton have confirmed East Street Investments, the company that owns the club, has been taken over by a consortium led by businessman Paul Elliott.

ESI bought the club from previous owner Roland Duchatelet in January.

A statement on the Charlton website said the arrival of Elliott's consortium means the "departure of former owners Tahnoon Nimer and Matthew Southall".

The statement added: "The club has been in touch with the EFL and will now meet with the league to begin the process of finalising the change of control including matters relating to the Owners' and Directors' Test."

Upon the takeover, Elliott said: "On behalf of the consortium I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to take ownership of Charlton Athletic.

"I recognise this club means so much to its fans and I will take the responsibility very seriously."

Portuguese consortium Corporate Football Organisation Portugal and Laurence Bassini - who attempted to buy Bolton Wanderers last year - both previously stated their interest in buying the club before Elliott's takeover.

Previous Addicks owner Nimer and former chairman Southall were involved in multiple public rows, including a disagreement over finances at the club after Southall issued a statement regarding Nimer earlier in March.

Lee Bowyer's side are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points adrift of safety, after 37 games.