Championship restart: Kick-offs and Sky Sports matches announced

Championship football will return to Sky Sports with a double-header on June 20 - and a further nine games broadcast live in the following 10 days.

Coverage will provisionally resume on June 20 with Fulham vs Brentford and West Brom vs Birmingham

Further nine games in the following 10 days - including Leeds vs Fulham

Sky Sports will show 30 matches, a live goals show for every matchday, plus exclusive coverage of all 15 EFL play-off games across the three divisions

The west London derby between Fulham and Brentford takes centre stage as the first live fixture of the restart on Saturday, June 20 (12.30pm kick-off), closely followed by the Midlands derby between West Brom and Birmingham at 3pm.

On Sunday, June 21, table-topping Leeds travel to south Wales to take on Cardiff, with Brentford and West Brom then facing off in front of the cameras at Griffin Park on Friday, June 26 in a potentially pivotal clash in the race for promotion.

That kicks off a bumper weekend, with double-headers scheduled on both Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28; Preston take on Cardiff (Sat, 12.30pm) and Leeds host Fulham (Sat, 3pm), with Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday (Sun, 12pm) and Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (Sun, 2.15pm) the following day.

There are three further scheduled fixtures the following week, including the clash between Hull and Middlesbrough at the bottom of the table.

Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster said: "The partnership between Sky Sports and the EFL supports clubs and their communities across the country. We are pleased to have reached a solution which works for them; and appreciate the positive and collaborative spirit of the negotiations.

"The availability for existing season ticket holders to stream matches from their club platform will complement Sky Sports in telling the complete story of the climax to the season."

Championship fixtures and times - all the confirmed games so far

KO times TBC from July 4

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic - 3pm

Luton Town vs Preston North End - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City - 3pm

Millwall vs Derby County - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley - 3pm

Reading vs Stoke City - 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City - 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff City vs Leeds United - 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, June 26

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, June 27

Preston North End vs Cardiff City - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Millwall - 3pm

Birmingham City vs Hull City - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm

Derby County vs Reading - 3pm

Leeds United vs Fulham - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough - 3pm

Swansea City vs Luton Town - 3pm

Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers - 3pm

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall vs Swansea City - 5pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Luton Town - 7.4pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham - 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City - 7.45pm

Reading v Brentford - 8pm

Wednesday, July 1

Preston North End vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City - 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall - 3pm

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Fulham vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End - 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading - 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley - 3pm

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City - 3pm



Tuesday, July 7

Birmingham City vs Swansea City - 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley - 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

Bristol City vs Hull City - 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough - 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - 8pm

Saturday, July 11

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading - 3pm

Derby County vs Brentford - 3pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City - 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United - 3pm

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City - 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County - 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley - 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City - 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City - 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough - 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham - 8pm



Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United - 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford - 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

