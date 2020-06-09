Lyle Taylor: Burnley, Sivasspor among 12 clubs who want out-of-contract Charlton striker

Burnley are among 12 clubs interested in Lyle Taylor on a free transfer this summer as well as Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor.

The soon-to-be out-of-contract Charlton striker, who has refused to return when the Championship resumes this month, is also being chased by the likes of West Brom, Brentford and Bristol City.

Rangers are also keen to take him to Scotland but Taylor could yet be tempted to Turkey, where Sivasspor are said to have made him a lucrative offer.

2:19 In an exclusive interview, Lyle Taylor has told Sky Sports News said he has struggled to sleep over his decision to refuse to play for Charlton In an exclusive interview, Lyle Taylor has told Sky Sports News said he has struggled to sleep over his decision to refuse to play for Charlton

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports News last month that he had not returned to training over concerns of suffering an injury that could impact his chances of a big move.

In an exclusive interview, in which he admitted to losing sleep over the decision, he said: "It makes me think what would happen if I had an injury now that threatened the rest of my career. I'll be honest with you, it scared the life out of me.

"That's my honest reasoning [for not returning]. I know it won't sit well with people but it's been a very hard decision to make."

0:38 Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says understands Taylor's stance on returning to play this month Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says understands Taylor's stance on returning to play this month

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said he understood the decision but was "disappointed", acknowledging "he just couldn't take the risk. He's got the chance to go and make life-changing money for him and his family".

A string of Championship clubs wanted to sign Taylor in January, including Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, but a move did not materialise,

He has continued scoring for Charlton this season, reaching 11 in 22 league appearances before the coronavirus hiatus, despite missing a large chunk of games with a knee injury suffered last September.

Taylor joined Charlton from AFC Wimbledon in 2018 and has scored 36 goals in 67 appearances in total for them.