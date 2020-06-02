Lee Bowyer: Charlton boss believes Championship restart is 'rushed'

0:38 Lee Bowyer says that, although he's disappointed Lyle Taylor has made himself unavailable for selection, he does understand the decision Lee Bowyer says that, although he's disappointed Lyle Taylor has made himself unavailable for selection, he does understand the decision

Lee Bowyer believes the EFL's decision to restart the Championship is "rushed" and would like more time with his Charlton squad before the season starts.

Several clubs have raised concerns over the proposed restart date of June 20, and Championship strugglers Barnsley have written to the EFL to sound the alarm over the "potential failure of their enterprise".

Charlton are 22nd in the Championship, two points from safety with nine games to go, and Bowyer says he wishes he had some extra time on the training ground before his side attempt to avoid relegation.

"It does seem a bit rushed. We would prefer maybe an extra week or two," Bowyer told Sky Sports News.

"We started training a week later than the Premier League but we seem to be starting at the same time.

"We would prefer a little bit more time to try and get the players up to real speed, but it is what it is. We'll try our best and get ourselves ready the best we can."

Bowyer revealed on Monday that he'd be without three of his players, including star striker Lyle Taylor, when the league returns.

Taylor is Charlton's top goalscorer in the Championship this season

Taylor has made himself unavailable for selection as he does not want to risk picking up an injury that would prevent him from securing a move away from the club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker has scored 11 goals this season and, although Bowyer says he is disappointed with Taylor's choice, he does understand the decision.

"I went back to Lyle at the weekend and asked him if I could persuade him but it didn't happen," said Bowyer.

"He said that he just couldn't take the risk. I do understand. He's got the chance to go and make life-changing money for him and his family.

"He's done really well for this club, he helped us get into the Championship. He's helped us with his goals this season and given us a chance of staying in the Championship.

"People will be disappointed but it's a situation we can't control, unfortunately."