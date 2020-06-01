Championship clubs raise concerns over restart as Barnsley sound the alarm of financial failure

Championship strugglers Barnsley have written to the EFL to sound the alarm over the "potential failure of their enterprise", as several other clubs raise concerns over the proposed restart date of June 20.

The Tykes, who are bottom of the league, are calling for one-off parachute payments to be made if they are relegated - an eventuality they say would be "unfair and unlawful" if the remaining games are not concluded.

The club's letter to EFL chairman Rick Parry - obtained by Sky Sports News - proposes scrapping relegation in the Championship, League One and League Two, if those matches are not complete.

The letter goes on to say that, if they are, the £7.4m received by each Championship club should be paid to the three relegated teams next season, to help them survive the lack of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

1:21 Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy said early on in the coronavirus crisis that a date needed to be set for the football season to be completed Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy said early on in the coronavirus crisis that a date needed to be set for the football season to be completed

It reads: "If the 19/20 season is completed, it will be completed with a lack of sporting integrity. Some clubs will have unbalanced squads compared to competitors due to ending player contracts.

"Some clubs will lose home-field advantage for matches behind closed doors in respect to the reverse fixture earlier this season. This is especially true with big rivalries and the loss of the respective revenue.

"Those clubs unfairly and unlawfully relegated to a lower division would face further uncertainty and potential failure of their enterprise.

5:46 Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber told Sky Sports News he wanted the season to be finished on the pitch Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber told Sky Sports News he wanted the season to be finished on the pitch

"The only way to secure against innumerable damages in the case of relegation would be a one-time parachute payment to the affected clubs representing the loss of one season of television revenue."

The letter comes after the EFL called for clubs to put forward any changes to their regulations no later than 2pm on Tuesday, and also proposes similar payments are given to the teams relegated from Leagues One and Two.

Fellow relegation-threatened Luton also have concerns, despite welcoming the proposed restart date, including how training will be stepped up across all clubs over the next few weeks.

The Hatters want guidelines from the EFL that ensure fairness, amid concerns some clubs could put their own protocols in place to try to gain an advantage.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor is among three players at the club refusing to play when the league restarts

There is also a feeling at Kenilworth Road that they will be playing too many matches in too short a period; that trying to compress the remaining fixtures and play-offs into six weeks is asking too much of the players, risking injuries. The club would rather see the season played out over six weeks instead, with the play-offs in August.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, said they were "appalled" by the announcement of the restart date, with chief executive Lee Hoos accusing the governing body of conducting "absolutely no consultation with individual clubs".

At Charlton, three players including star striker Lyle Taylor, who is out of contract at the end of this month, have refused to play, along with Chris Solly and David Davis, who has been on loan from Birmingham.

The Guardian reported last week that Barnsley had written to the EFL, warning of legal action if the EFL's financial disciplinary hearings against Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were not concluded before the question of relegation was settled.

The Championship's bottom club, who remain seven points from safety, believe the potential points deductions facing the two clubs could have a significant effect on which clubs are relegated whenever this campaign ends.