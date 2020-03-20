Boardroom changes at Charlton as Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller are removed

Charlton Athletic majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has made two changes to the club's board of directors

Charlton's boardroom dispute has escalated with the removal of Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller from the club's board.

On Thursday, Southall attended a board meeting with majority owner Tahnoon Nimer and Heller at which Southall said an unsuccessful attempt was made by Nimer to bring in new board members.

But on Friday morning, a club statement said East Street Investments - who bought the club in January - had removed Southall and Heller from their positions on the board of directors and replaced them with Cladiu Florica and Marian Mihail.

Nimer said: "I am pleased to be able to appoint Claudiu and Marian to the board so that Charlton can move forward.

"It has been a difficult few weeks for everyone involved at the football club and this is a positive step in the right direction.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been told by the club that the money available to pay him and his players could run out as early as December

"Our priority now is stabilising the short-term future of the football club in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and working with the EFL to get the club's transfer embargo lifted to demonstrate our long-term commitment to Charlton Athletic."

Charlton are backed through Nimer's corporation Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC, which is the majority shareholder in East Street Investments (ESI) who completed the purchase of the club in January.

Southall and Nimer have been involved in a public row over finances at the club since Southall issued a statement regarding Nimer earlier in March.

Charlton are under a transfer embargo after failing to provide proof of how the club can be funded until June 2021.

Sky Sports News has contacted Nimer for his response.