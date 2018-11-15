Andy Carroll plays for West Ham in behind-closed-doors Brentford friendly
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 15/11/18 5:19pm
West Ham striker Andy Carroll has moved closer to a first-team return after playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford.
Carroll is yet to feature for the first-team this season after suffering a recurrence of an ankle problem in July.
Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini revealed on Sunday that Carroll had returned to first-team training and the England international continued his rehabilitation against Brentford on Thursday.
Carroll was brought on at half-time and finished the match unscathed but Sky Sports understands Pellegrini wants him to build his match fitness before considering him for a return to his matchday squad.
The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but West Ham hold an option to trigger a two-year extension in his deal.
West Ham next play Premier League leaders Manchester City on November 24 before they travel to face Newcastle on December 1.