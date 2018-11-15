Premier League summer transfer window to close a day before new campaign

The Premier League has announced a reduced summer transfer window will continue next year and will close the day before the start of the new season.

The move was rubber-stamped at Thursday's shareholders' meeting at which all 20 Premier League clubs were represented.

In an effort to reduce disruption and allow clubs to focus on their football, this season's window was shortened, ending on August 9 rather than the traditional deadline at the end of August.

Fourteen clubs voted for the early closure of the transfer window at a meeting in September 2017, but five clubs, Manchester United, Manchester City, Watford, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, were against the change.

A shortened window went ahead this year after a number of Premier League managers and club officials complained about the negative impact of transfer uncertainty and speculation on their players.

During the summer before last season, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk were just four of a list of players who did not play for their clubs as they pursued exits.

EFL clubs followed the Premier League's example last year by bringing their transfer deadline forward but foreign leagues did not, resulting in two transfer deadlines last summer.