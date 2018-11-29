Manuel Pellegrini confirms Marko Arnautovic is fit to face Newcastle

0:54 West Ham must have a 'strong mind', says manager Manuel Pellegrini West Ham must have a 'strong mind', says manager Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham will not settle for a point at Newcastle on Saturday and confirmed Marko Arnautovic is fit to play.

The Hammers have won just once in their last seven matches across all competitions - a 4-2 victory over Burnley earlier this month - and were beaten 4-0 at home against Premier League leaders Manchester City last time out.

Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere could all feature at St James' Park after recovering from injuries and Pellegrini is feeling confident despite the Magpies' three-game winning streak and West Ham's dip in form.

"For me, the pressure is always exactly the same," Pellegrini said. "I never divide the games into game you can win or lose. I never think we can lose. We always try to win.

"It's important to have a strong mind, understand that every game in the Premier League is difficult.

"Of course it is not the same to play against Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea or the other big six teams, but our mentality is to understand that there are no weaker teams and we must try to play our best."

"Marko Arnautovic worked the whole week without any problems. One more day to recover. He is okay.

"Andy Carroll is one step forward than Jack Wilshere. He played 45 minutes in the friendly game against Brentford and in the last game [against Man City] he went to the bench. Both of them may be in the squad for tomorrow."

After the game at Newcastle, West Ham face six more games in December, coming up against Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Watford, Southampton and Burnley.

Pellegrini feels the month's fixtures could define the team's season and is also concerned about how the packed winter schedule will affect 33-year-old full-back Pablo Zabaleta.

"I think that the month of December will be a test for what we can do this season," he added.

"We have just one right-back. Pablo Zabaleta. For his age, it is impossible to play seven games in December.

"We are going to see what we can do in that position. We need someone to replace Pablo."