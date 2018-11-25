Reece Oxford says he may have to leave West Ham due to lack of first-team opportunities

Reece Oxford has not made a first-team appearance under Manuel Pellegrini

Reece Oxford says he may have to leave West Ham if he is not given any first-team opportunities.

The 19-year-old has spent two loan spells at Borussia Monchengladbach, who Sky Sports News understands are considering a permanent bid for the defender.

Academy product Oxford has not been utilised by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini since returning in the summer, and says he feels "angry" with his current situation.

"I sit on the settee and feel angry," Oxford told the Sunday Times. "I don't want to be there - I want to be on the pitch, playing against these big teams. I've just got to find my way.

Oxford spent last season playing in the Bundesliga

"Things can change round at West Ham in a week. I think (Manuel) Pellegrini believes if you are training hard you can get in, and I look at Grady (Diangana). He's kicking on now and I want that to be me.

"But if I am not playing, I hope West Ham would look kindly on my situation and let me go, because there is no point being 20 and not around the first team. Hopefully everyone wants me to fulfil the potential they have seen.

"The club has done a lot for me. Given me my debut, made me the player I am. I could never talk down the club but right now I need to be playing and if West Ham are not playing me, I've got to move on and part ways."

The 19-year-old has played eight times for West Ham in the Premier League

Monchengladbach failed to tempt West Ham to sell the England U20 international in January with a £13m bid for Oxford, who can play at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder.

Sky Sports News understands that the Bundesliga side could bid for Oxford in the January transfer window.

Oxford has made eight appearances for the Hammers, and made his debut for Gladbach last October when he came on as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Hoffenheim.