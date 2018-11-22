Samir Nasri must prove fitness to earn West Ham deal, says Manuel Pellegrini

Samir Nasri has been training with the West Ham squad

Manuel Pellegrini says Samir Nasri must prove his fitness if he is be awarded a contract at West Ham.

Nasri is training with the Hammers in a bid to win a six-month, £80,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder is currently banned from football after breaching World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules in 2016, but will be free to play again from January 1.

Nasri underwent a medical with West Ham earlier this month before contract talks stalled due to concerns over his fitness.

However, Pellegrini insists the club is still keen to sign the former France international.

When asked if he expected Nasri to become a West Ham player, Pellegrini said: "We will see.

"Samir Nasri is working with us after a long ban. We are giving him a hand to return to football.

"I hope that from now until the end of the year he will be fit and if that is the case we will try to keep him here at West Ham."

More to follow…