Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere could make West Ham returns against Man City

West Ham striker Andy Carroll could make his return from injury against Manchester City

Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere could return for West Ham against Manchester City on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

Striker Carroll is yet to feature for the Hammers this season after undergoing ankle surgery in the summer.

The 29-year-old has returned to first-team training and played 45 minutes in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford last week.

Sky Sports News understands Carroll is fit and available, with manager Manuel Pellegrini considering including him on the substitutes' bench for the visit of the Premier League champions.

Midfielder Wilshere could also join Carroll in the matchday squad for the first time since he underwent ankle surgery in September.

Jack Wilshere is also back in contention after recovering from ankle surgery

The 26-year-old, who joined West Ham in the summer after leaving Arsenal, has not featured for the club since appearing in the 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on September 1.

Wilshere was initially expected to miss up to six weeks, but suffered a setback in his rehabilitation due to inflammation around his ankle.