WATCH: Samir Nasri trains with West Ham

Samir Nasri is continuing to train with West Ham in a bid to win a contract with the club.

The 31-year-old underwent a medical last week ahead of a proposed move to the London Stadium.

But the deal was placed on hold with West Ham worried about the length of time it would take for Nasri to reach the required fitness levels to play in the Premier League after 18 months out.

Nasri was banned from football for breaching World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules in 2016 after he visited an intravenous treatment centre in Los Angeles, but he can play again from January 1.

Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bolster his West Ham squad

West Ham did agree for the former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder to train with the club in a bid to prove his fitness, with his last competitive appearance coming for Turkish side Antalyaspor on November 26 last year.

If Nasri is awarded a contract, he will be reunited with manager Manuel Pellegrini with the pair having worked together at City.

Hit the video above to watch Nasri in training with the Hammers…