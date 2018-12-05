West Ham's Marko Arnautovic 'out for a while' with injury

Marko Arnautovic was forced off injured during the 3-1 win against Cardiff

Marko Arnautovic has vowed to "come back strong and quick" for West Ham as he looks set to be "out for a while" with a suspected hamstring problem.

The Austria striker, who has scored five goals this season, was forced off during the first half of Tuesday night's 3-1 Premier League win over Cardiff.

Arnautovic posted pictures of his leg in a straight knee sleeve and said on his Instagram story: "Lets Go I will do everything to be back for my team @westham.

"Thank you so much for all your messages. I will be out for a while but will do everything to come back strong and quick."

Highlights from West Ham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League

West Ham have yet to confirm the full extent of Arnautovic's injury, but wished the forward a speedy recovery in a post on the club Twitter account, which said: "Get well soon, Arnie".

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is set to hold a pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of the weekend fixture against Crystal Palace, when more is expected to be revealed on Arnautovic's expected lay-off.

Depending on the extent of the problem, Arnautovic could struggle to feature over the festive schedule.

West Ham have a home match against Watford on December 22, then are away at Southampton on December 27 before a trip to Burnley and hosting Brighton on January 2 with an FA Cup third-round date versus Birmingham set for three days later.

The Hammers recovered from the loss of Arnautovic to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in almost two years by beating Cardiff.