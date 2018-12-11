West Ham defender Reece Oxford has Rolex watch stolen, prompting police investigation

Reece Oxford's watch was stolen from the club's Chadwell Heath Academy

Police are investigating after West Ham defender Reece Oxford reported his gold Rolex watch stolen from the changing rooms at the club's Chadwell Heath Academy.

Sky Sports News understands the 18-carat gold watch was an 18th birthday present from Oxford's mother. It is believed there are no signs of forced entry into West Ham's academy changing rooms.

The England U20 international is a product of West Ham's academy

West Ham's investigations have been hampered by the lack of CCTV footage as cameras are not allowed in the academy due to the numbers of minors who use the facilities.

A West Ham spokesperson said: "The club is aware of an allegation of theft at our academy headquarters in Chadwell Heath. We are treating the matter extremely seriously in line with internal protocol and co-operating fully with a police investigation."

In a statement to Sky Sports News, the Met Police said: "On December 7 at 13:05, it was reported that a watch was stolen from the lockers of a training ground. Officers are currently making arrangements to speak to the victim."

Oxford impressed on his West Ham debut aged just 16

Oxford burst onto the scene when, aged 16 years and 237 days, he became West Ham's youngest Premier League player and delivered a starring role in an opening-day 2-0 victory at Arsenal in 2015.

The defender went on to sign a full-time contract on his 18th birthday, committing his future to the east London club until 2021.

Oxford made eight appearances during a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach last season and has been linked with a return back to the Bundesliga side in a permanent deal this January.

Oxford spent last season playing at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach

The England U20 international has not featured for West Ham this season and last month said he is angry at his lack of first-team action, admitting he could seek a permanent exit from the London Stadium.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini said last week that it will be difficult for Oxford to play for West Ham this season, urging the 19-year-old to demonstrate in the club's U23s side that he can "make a difference in every game".