West Ham extend Mark Noble deal until 2021

Mark Noble is West Ham captain and now has two and a half years remaining on his deal at the London Stadium

West Ham have taken up an option in Mark Noble's contract to extend his deal at the London Stadium until 2021.

The Hammers captain's deal was due to expire in 2020, but the club have now extended it by a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old has made 11 appearances for West Ham this season and has helped them to three wins from their last three games in the Premier League.

Noble came through the ranks at West Ham and has gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club, scoring 51 times.

While he has only ever had one permanent club, he did spend brief periods on loan with Hull and Ipswich in 2006.